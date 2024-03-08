2024
California Coast News

Fun guy in your yard? A warning not to eat wild mushrooms springing up after the storms

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published March 8, 2024 at 6:15 AM PST
Mushrooms have been growing wild because of the recent wet weather
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU


With the wet weather we have been having, you may have noticed an unusual growth in your lawn.

You may have recently noticed something unusual growing….mushrooms! The damp weather has been perfect conditions for funghi, says Scot Pipkin from Santa Barbara Botanical Gardens.

"Fungus really like the humid, moist conditions. They spread via spores, but they also disperse through water. So it makes a lot of sense for these organisms to be able to disperse when it's windy and rainy, so their spores can spread as far as possible," said Pipkin.

He also had a warning to anyone who might be tempted to eat them!

"There are a wide array of fungus in this world, and some are harmful and can really affect you if you try to ingest them, so it's best to just look at them. Take a photo. Share it with your more knowledgeable friends," said Pipkin.

So look, but don't eat!

