Man convicted of starting brush fire which threatened homes in the Santa Ynez Valley

A Santa Barbara County man could potentially face up to three years in prison after being convicted of starting a brush fire which threatened a number of homes.

The fire happened in September of 2021 in the Santa Ynez Valley. There was a heat wave underway, with temperatures in the mid-90's.

Prosecutors say Steven Nicholas used a hand torch to burn weeds on his property without a burn permit. They say a small burn area quickly grew out of control, leading to a 70 acre blaze which threatened some homes in the Los Olivos area.

Santa Barbara County firefighters were able to stop the flames before they reached the houses. The 63-year-old Santa Ynez Valley man was convicted of unlawfully starting a fire.