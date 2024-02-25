Tense moments after four people have to be rescued from Santa Barbara County cliff
No injuries reported in Saturday night ordeal.
Santa Barbara County firefighters had to make a double recue at a beach.
It happened just before midnight Saturday, in Isla Vista. A woman became stuck about 10 to 15 feet down the face of a cliff off of Del Playa.
Three men tried to reach the stuck woman from the beach, but they then became stuck by the rising high tide.
Santa Barbara County firefighters rescued all four trapped people. No injuries were reported.