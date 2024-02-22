Jury in Rebecca Grossman murder trial start deliberations

The nine man, three woman jury at Van Nuys Superior Court were sent out by Judge Joseph Brandolino to deliberate the evidence presented at the six-week long trial at 10:10am on Thursday.

The prosecution say that Rebecca Grossman was racing her boyfriend Scott Erickson, at "freeway speeds," in the residential area which has a speed limit of 45mph.

Grossman and Erickson had met at Julio's in Westlake Village for Happy Hour and were traveling back to Grossman's home in Westlake Village to eat tacos and watch the Presidential debate, on the night of the September 29, 2020 accident which left Mark and Jacob Iskander dead.

The prosecution say she acted with implied malice in intentionally engaging in an act which she knew would be a "natural or probable cause of danger to human life."

Rebecca Grossman's defense team have maintained that she was traveling at 52mph, and that Erickson is responsible for the accident which killed 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander as they used a marked crosswalk on Triunfo Canyon Road along with their mother Nancy and youngest brother Zachary, who survived the incident.

The defense claim that Mark's body "vaulted" from Erickson's car to Grossman's vehicle, something which prosecution experts claim is "mathematically and scientifically impossible," given the height of his black Mercedes SUV and the height of the child.

The high profile case has taken years to come to trial, and has taken six weeks at Los Angeles Superior Court in Van Nuys.

Rebecca Grossman is charged with two counts of second degree murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and hit and run causing death. She denies the charges.