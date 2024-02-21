2024
California Coast News

Closing arguments made in high-profile trial over hit and run deaths of two Westlake Village boys

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published February 21, 2024 at 6:00 PM PST
Rebecca Grossman (second from left) exits court on Wednesday during her murder trial
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Rebecca Grossman is on trial for the murders of Mark and Jacob Iskander in a hit and run in Westlake Village in 2020

Rebecca Grossman is accused of the murders of Mark and Jacob Iskander, in 2020 hit and run in Westlake Village.

The prosecution say Rebecca Grossman was speeding in excess of 80mph, hitting two young boys on the crosswalk on Triunfo Canyon Road in Westlake Village on September 29, 2020, at the wheel of her white Mercedes SUV.

The jury of nine men and three women, were told in closing arguments that Grossman tapped her brakes, per her car’s black box data, before ploughed into Mark and Jacob Iskander at 73mph, killing 11-year-old Mark at the scene and 8-year-old Jacob who died that night in hospital.

The jury heard that the two children were hit by the same amount of force as dropping her vehicle from a 12 storey height onto them, and did not stop until her vehicle disabled itself.

Her defense team maintain that the two children were struck first by a second vehicle, a black SUV driven by her former boyfriend Scott Erickson.

Her defense told the jury, "She ain't guilty of anything."

The trial, which is in its 6th week, is nearing an end, with the jury expected to start deliberations on Thursday.

Grossman is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and hit and run causing death. She denies the charges.
