Rebecca Grossman's daughter Alexis testifies in murder trial of her mother

Alexis Grossman was 16 at the time her mother Rebecca was accused of killing Mark and Jacob Iskander as they used a marked crosswalk in Westlake Village in September 2020. They were 8 and 11 years old at the time.

The defense wrapped up their case on Friday by calling the now 19-year-old to the stand. She told the jury that on the night of the collision which left two young boys dead, that she had been waiting at home for a pizza delivery.

She said the delivery driver told her the road was closed so she drove to meet the delivery driver and spotted her mom’s white Mercedes SUV and her mother, surrounded by police, on Triunfo Canyon Road in Westlake Village.

Alexis Grossman said that she saw her mother's then boyfriend, Scott Eriksson, hiding in nearby bushes, and that he later came to their Westlake Village house and threatened her.

Under cross examination, she admitted she had previously said their paths didn’t cross.

Rebecca Grossman is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and hit and run causing death. She denies the charges.