2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Rebecca Grossman's daughter Alexis testifies in murder trial of her mother

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published February 16, 2024 at 4:50 PM PST
Alexis Grossman gave evidence on Friday in defense of her mother Rebecca
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Alexis Grossman gave evidence on Friday in defense of her mother Rebecca

The 19-year-old gave evidence in defense of her mother who is accused of murder, manslaughter and hit and run in the fatal collision which left two children dead in September 2020 in Westlake Village.

Alexis Grossman was 16 at the time her mother Rebecca was accused of killing Mark and Jacob Iskander as they used a marked crosswalk in Westlake Village in September 2020. They were 8 and 11 years old at the time.

The defense wrapped up their case on Friday by calling the now 19-year-old to the stand. She told the jury that on the night of the collision which left two young boys dead, that she had been waiting at home for a pizza delivery.

She said the delivery driver told her the road was closed so she drove to meet the delivery driver and spotted her mom’s white Mercedes SUV and her mother, surrounded by police, on Triunfo Canyon Road in Westlake Village.

Alexis Grossman said that she saw her mother's then boyfriend, Scott Eriksson, hiding in nearby bushes, and that he later came to their Westlake Village house and threatened her.

Under cross examination, she admitted she had previously said their paths didn’t cross.

Rebecca Grossman is charged with two counts of murder, two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter and hit and run causing death. She denies the charges.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday