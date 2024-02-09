2024
Exhibition on Holocaust draws record crowd of more than 200,000 people to Ventura County museum

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 9, 2024 at 11:59 AM PST
An actual sign from the Auschwitz concentration camp is one of the hundreds of artifacts now on display in an exhibition at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.
KCLU
An actual sign from the Auschwitz concentration camp is one of the hundreds of artifacts now on display in an exhibition at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley.

Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away had 10 month run at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, attracting more than 200,000 people.

An exhibition which looked at the Holocaust through the lens of the infamous Auschwitz concentration camp drew the largest numbers of any exhibition in the history of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away attracted more than 200,000 visitors during its 10 month run in Simi Valley. To accommodate the crowds, the Library expanded its operating hours, and extended the closing date of the exhibition.

It featured hundreds of artifacts from Auschwitz. The exhibition had added importance because of the recent rise in antisemitism around the world. Hundreds of school groups toured the exhibition. And, there were a number of special events related to the exhibition, like talks by Holocaust survivors.

It finally closed on January 28.
