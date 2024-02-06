2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

RVs evacuated to Ventura County Fairgrounds overnight as safety measure during big storm

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published February 6, 2024 at 6:15 AM PST
RVs park at Ventura County Fairgrounds after being evacuated from a nearby RV park because of concerns about flooding from the storm
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
RVs park at Ventura County Fairgrounds after being evacuated from a nearby RV park because of concerns about flooding from the storm

One of the areas evacuated in the big storm was an RV park in Ventura.

Ventura Beach RV Resort saw serious flooding a year ago, so ahead of the big storm, residents were evacuated to Ventura County Fairgrounds. Among them, Sherre Savala.

"They did a mandatory evacuation Sunday afternoon, and we got to learn how to move, how to pack, how to do everything in 12 hours. So we got a good lesson," said Savala.

Ron Williams was traveling from Portland, Oregon in his Airstream, and was evacuated from the RV Park.

Williams spent the night in his RV at the Fairground instead.

He joked that he'd brought the Oregon weather with him, as he prepared to continue his journey south.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday