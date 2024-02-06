RVs evacuated to Ventura County Fairgrounds overnight as safety measure during big storm

Ventura Beach RV Resort saw serious flooding a year ago, so ahead of the big storm, residents were evacuated to Ventura County Fairgrounds. Among them, Sherre Savala.

"They did a mandatory evacuation Sunday afternoon, and we got to learn how to move, how to pack, how to do everything in 12 hours. So we got a good lesson," said Savala.

Ron Williams was traveling from Portland, Oregon in his Airstream, and was evacuated from the RV Park.

Williams spent the night in his RV at the Fairground instead.

He joked that he'd brought the Oregon weather with him, as he prepared to continue his journey south.