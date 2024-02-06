2024
More than 40 people evacuated after cliff erosion damages Isla Vista apartment complex

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published February 6, 2024 at 1:00 PM PST
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
The oceanfront balcony of an Isla Visa apartment complex buckled, apparently due to cliff and bluff erosion linked to the massive storm hitting the region.

No one hurt, but apartments being assessed for safety

Residents of a blufftop Isla Vista apartment complex found an alarming sight Tuesday morning. Their clifftop balcony had buckled, apparently in the wake of the heavy rainfall from the big storm hitting the area.

Santa Barbara County firefighters say more than 45 people were evacuated while the safety of the Del Playa apartment complex is assessed.

The building is on the 6700 block of Del Playa. Firefighters say at least four units were displaced. No injuries were reported.

There is a row of older apartment complexes on the bluff. They have spectacular views, with many of them having balconies at the edge of the cliff overlooking the ocean.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
