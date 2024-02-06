More than 40 people evacuated after cliff erosion damages Isla Vista apartment complex

Residents of a blufftop Isla Vista apartment complex found an alarming sight Tuesday morning. Their clifftop balcony had buckled, apparently in the wake of the heavy rainfall from the big storm hitting the area.

Santa Barbara County firefighters say more than 45 people were evacuated while the safety of the Del Playa apartment complex is assessed.

The building is on the 6700 block of Del Playa. Firefighters say at least four units were displaced. No injuries were reported.

There is a row of older apartment complexes on the bluff. They have spectacular views, with many of them having balconies at the edge of the cliff overlooking the ocean.