Prosecutor of woman who fatally stabbed man, says it’s an outrage that she escaped prison time

Chad O’Melia was stabbed over 100 times by Bryn Spejcher, in 2018 in Thousand Oaks. He was 26.

Spejcher was found guilty of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, as she had a so-called "Psychotic episode” after smoking cannabis.

Earlier this week she was handed a sentence of probation and 100 hours of community service for the unlawful killing, which the victim's family told KCLU was too lenient.

The prosecutor in the case agrees, and shared her frustration at the sentencing with KCLU.

"Guilty after five weeks of trial...and there are consequences. The law says there are. The court essentially set that aside," said Ventura County Senior Deputy District Attorney Audry Nafzinger, who was prosecuting the case.

"What was the point of this entire trial? Horrible things everybody had to see and endure. What was the point?" she said.

Nafzinger told KCLU that Spejcher’s sentence of probation and 100 hours of community service is a miscarriage of justice.

"100 hours of community service is not a consequence of any meaning, so I'm unaware of anything like that. Had she smoked marijuana and got behind the wheel of a car, was impaired and killed someone, she would be in jail," said Nafzinger.