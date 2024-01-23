Man pleads guilty to charges from 2022 traffic collision which killed two Santa Barbara County women
Prosecutors say driver was under the influence of marijuana. He's expected to get 12 year prison sentence.
Prosecutors say a Santa Barbara County man pled guilty to two counts of vehicular manslaughter for a DUI collision which killed two young women.
Kyle Nelson was headed southbound on Highway 1 near the 101 interchange when he tried to pass some slower vehicles. He veered into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision.
Two 19-year-old women in the other car were killed.
Investigators say the 32-year-old man was under the influence of marijuana at the time. Sentencing is set for April. Because of his guilty pleas, it’s expected the Lompoc man will receive a 12 year state prison sentence.