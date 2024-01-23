2024
Man pleads guilty to charges from 2022 traffic collision which killed two Santa Barbara County women

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published January 23, 2024 at 6:40 PM PST
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

Prosecutors say driver was under the influence of marijuana. He's expected to get 12 year prison sentence.

Prosecutors say a Santa Barbara County man pled guilty to two counts of vehicular manslaughter for a DUI collision which killed two young women.

Kyle Nelson was headed southbound on Highway 1 near the 101 interchange when he tried to pass some slower vehicles. He veered into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on collision.

Two 19-year-old women in the other car were killed.

Investigators say the 32-year-old man was under the influence of marijuana at the time. Sentencing is set for April. Because of his guilty pleas, it’s expected the Lompoc man will receive a 12 year state prison sentence.
