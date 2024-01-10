More wind and high surf forecast for the Central and South coasts

It won’t be quite as severe as we saw on December 28th to 30th but there are warnings of high tides and elevated to high surf along our coastlines and to keep eyes on the ocean, avoiding rocks and jetties.

"Even though the waves may not be quite as high as they were with that previous event, we will see some impacts along the coast in terms of coastal flooding, some water rushing up on to some of the adjacent roads and parking lots and things like that. So people still need to be cautious when they're by the coastline," said Meteorologist Mike Wofford, at the National Weather Service.

Wofford says that there’s also strong winds inland and a chance of snow in high places.

"The ones that are coming through next couple of days are going to bring us some significant wind increases across the area, particularly in the mountains. And also we'll be getting a little bit of light precipitation up there as well, in the form of snow above about 3500ft," said Wofford.