Storm pushes through Tri-Counties, leaving close to 2" of rain in spots

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 30, 2023 at 7:37 AM PST
National Weather Service
Radar images of rain as of 7 a.m. Saturday.

No major flooding reporting, with the heaviest rainfall coming early Saturday. The threat of dangerous surf conditions continues into Saturday evening.

A storm system moved through the Tri-Counties Friday night and early Saturday, dropping up to two inches of rainfall in areas.

No major problems were reported, but there was some localized street flooding.

Preliminary rainfall totals include 1.6" of rain in Arroyo Grande, 1.3" in Lompoc, 1.2" on San Marcos Pass, and .04" of rain in Oxnard and Thousand Oaks.

The heaviest rainfall moved through the region before 7 a.m., but the chance of showers could linger through the day Saturday.

Warning for dangerous surf conditions remain in place, but the threat is predicted to ease late Saturday night.
