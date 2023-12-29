Armed robbery suspect shot to death in confrontation with police on Central Coast

An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting on the Central Coast which left an armed robbery suspect dead.

Lompoc Police say it came after a chain reaction of events Thursday night and Friday morning. Investigators say at around 11:30 Thursday night, an armed man robbed a Circle K store on East Ocean Avenue.

They say at around 1:15 Friday morning, an armed man then unsuccessfully tried to carjack a vehicle in the store's parking lot. The victim fled on foot. Detectives say the man then entered the store, and tried to rob it. As he was leaving the store, Lompoc Police were on hand, and following a confrontation shot and killed the man.

There's no word on how many shots were fired, or if the man fired at officers. His name hasn't been released.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation into the shooting.