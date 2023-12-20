2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Time to try again! Central Coast rocket launch scrubbed due to the weather rescheduled

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 20, 2023 at 5:05 PM PST
Firefly officials are hoping a launch scrubbed on Wednesday due to the weather can be rescheduled for Friday.
Firefly Aerospace
Firefly officials are hoping a launch scrubbed on Wednesday due to the weather can be rescheduled for Friday.

Firefly Aerospace hoping for launch on Friday.

A rocket launch from the Central Coast which was originally planned for Wednesday, but was scrubbed due to the bad weather has been rescheduled for later this week.

Firefly Aerospace is set to launch one of its Alpha rockets from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The new launch window is at 9:18 Friday morning. The test calls for carrying an antenna into orbit.

This would be the fourth Alpha rocket test flight. During the last launch, the Firefly team conducted what was called a successful test of their ability to receive, and deploy a military payload into space on short notice.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsrocket launchlompoc
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco