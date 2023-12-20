Time to try again! Central Coast rocket launch scrubbed due to the weather rescheduled

A rocket launch from the Central Coast which was originally planned for Wednesday, but was scrubbed due to the bad weather has been rescheduled for later this week.

Firefly Aerospace is set to launch one of its Alpha rockets from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The new launch window is at 9:18 Friday morning. The test calls for carrying an antenna into orbit.

This would be the fourth Alpha rocket test flight. During the last launch, the Firefly team conducted what was called a successful test of their ability to receive, and deploy a military payload into space on short notice.