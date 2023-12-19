Major storm headed our way prompts Flood Watch for Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo Counties

What's now predicted to be a major storm headed to the Tri-Counties has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Watch for all of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties.

The storm is about 500 miles west of Eureka as of 11 a.m. Tuesday. The low pressure system that's the heart of the storm is expected to be west of Los Angeles by midday Thursday.

Meteorologists say the low is going to propel moisture from an atmospheric river our way, creating some heavy rainfall. 2-4" of rain is predicted for coastal and inland areas, with 4-8" possible in our mountain areas. The heaviest rainfall is expected Wednesday and Thursday, with clearing Friday.