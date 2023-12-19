2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Major storm headed our way prompts Flood Watch for Ventura, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 19, 2023 at 11:43 AM PST
Some projected rainfall totals for the Tri-Counties.
National Weather Service
Some projected rainfall totals for the Tri-Counties.

2-4" of rain predicted for coastal, inland areas with 4-8" possible for mountains.

What's now predicted to be a major storm headed to the Tri-Counties has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Flood Watch for all of Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties.

The storm is about 500 miles west of Eureka as of 11 a.m. Tuesday. The low pressure system that's the heart of the storm is expected to be west of Los Angeles by midday Thursday.

Meteorologists say the low is going to propel moisture from an atmospheric river our way, creating some heavy rainfall. 2-4" of rain is predicted for coastal and inland areas, with 4-8" possible in our mountain areas. The heaviest rainfall is expected Wednesday and Thursday, with clearing Friday.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsstorm
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco