2023
California Coast News

Double tragedy on highway in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published December 18, 2023 at 12:51 PM PST

One person dies after two vehicles collide just outside of Oxnard. Then, a second person who stopped to help is struck and killed by a passing vehicle.

It was a double tragedy on a highway in Ventura County.

It happened Saturday night, just southeast of Oxnard. CHP investigators say a northbound car on Highway 1 veered onto the southbound side of the highway. It hit an oncoming southbound car, killing the driver of that vehicle, and seriously injuring the passenger.

The driver of another car saw what had happened, and stopped to help. But, the 21-year-old Good Samaritan was stuck and killed by another passing vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle which hit the man was arrested on a DUI charge.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
