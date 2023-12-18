Double tragedy on highway in Ventura County

It was a double tragedy on a highway in Ventura County.

It happened Saturday night, just southeast of Oxnard. CHP investigators say a northbound car on Highway 1 veered onto the southbound side of the highway. It hit an oncoming southbound car, killing the driver of that vehicle, and seriously injuring the passenger.

The driver of another car saw what had happened, and stopped to help. But, the 21-year-old Good Samaritan was stuck and killed by another passing vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle which hit the man was arrested on a DUI charge.

The names of the victims haven’t been released.