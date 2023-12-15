Another layer of security for some elementary schools in Ventura County

The new system will be installed at the front office of Moorpark Unified’s six elementary schools.

"To our visitors to campus, it will look very much like a 'ring' doorbell. It is linked to screens inside the office that allow our office staff to screen visitors and make sure that there are known or expected guests, explained Assistant Superintendent of Business Services, Lynn David.

The new entryway security systems are the most recent expenditure in the nearly $1.7 million Moorpark Unified has invested in school safety the past two years.

Other security measures have included new cameras, upgrades to hand-held radios, improved public announcement systems, additional window blinds and tinting, districtwide active assailant training for all staff and improvements to external gate doors outside campuses.

She says it’s important to balance student safety with a welcoming environment on campus.

"It allows an extra layer of safety in addition to what we've already done without being overly cumbersome and parents feel that this would be a nice option and they would not feel excluded from the campus," she said.

The new system will be installed in early 2024.