Two new federal grants will support homelessness assistance programs on Central Coast

Ventura County is receiving just under $160,000 and San Luis Obispo County will receive nearly $108, 000 from the emergency solutions grant program.

"These grants will do two things," explained Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara.

He continued, "One is help improve the services for the shelters that already exist and, two, really help those that are on the verge of becoming homeless or just became homeless, to be able to get rapid services to get out of that circumstance."

He says the money is part of the solution to the region’s housing crisis.

"The housing crisis is at its worst ever," said Carbajal. "And these specific grants are targeting those on the worst end of the spectrum who are having housing challenges or are not in housing at all. Every day counts."