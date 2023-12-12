2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Two new federal grants will support homelessness assistance programs on Central Coast

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published December 12, 2023 at 6:30 AM PST
Ventura County and San Luis Obispo County are receiving federal funding to support housing and homelessness assistance programs
Naomi August
/
Unsplash
Ventura County and San Luis Obispo County are receiving federal funding to support housing and homelessness assistance programs

There’s $260,000 - in total - going to Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Ventura County is receiving just under $160,000 and San Luis Obispo County will receive nearly $108, 000 from the emergency solutions grant program.

"These grants will do two things," explained Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal of Santa Barbara.

He continued, "One is help improve the services for the shelters that already exist and, two, really help those that are on the verge of becoming homeless or just became homeless, to be able to get rapid services to get out of that circumstance."

He says the money is part of the solution to the region’s housing crisis.

"The housing crisis is at its worst ever," said Carbajal. "And these specific grants are targeting those on the worst end of the spectrum who are having housing challenges or are not in housing at all. Every day counts."
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday