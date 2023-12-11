A not-for-profit professional regional theatre company in Ventura has been given a big cash boost

The Rubicon Theatre Company received a $1.5 million state grant.

The money will be invested in a future for the arts in the community, says Karyl Lynn Burns, their Producing Artistic Director.

"The first thing that we're going to do is upgrade all of our lighting and sound and projection equipment, which will both improve the quality of the audience experience. But it will also save so much money for the company because we are often renting equipment that we will now own, she said.

Burns says – they may be small, but still pack a punch in the arts, attracting high-profile actors and directors for 25 years.

"All of these things, we hope, will just help us be more rooted in the community and serve the community even better with professional theater and also music events and concerts and other things," said Burns.