A not-for-profit professional regional theatre company in Ventura has been given a big cash boost

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published December 11, 2023 at 6:15 AM PST
The Rubicon Theatre Company received a $1.5 million state grant – which will be invested in a future for the arts in the community

The money will enable renovations to the historic landmark theater.

The Rubicon Theatre Company received a $1.5 million state grant.

The money will be invested in a future for the arts in the community, says Karyl Lynn Burns, their Producing Artistic Director.

"The first thing that we're going to do is upgrade all of our lighting and sound and projection equipment, which will both improve the quality of the audience experience. But it will also save so much money for the company because we are often renting equipment that we will now own, she said.

Burns says – they may be small, but still pack a punch in the arts, attracting high-profile actors and directors for 25 years.

"All of these things, we hope, will just help us be more rooted in the community and serve the community even better with professional theater and also music events and concerts and other things," said Burns.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
