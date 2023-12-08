A Santa Barbara based non-profit is holiday spirit to those impacted by the war in Ukraine

A Christmas tree being decorated at the Children’s Cancer Center in Mykolaiv, Ukraine is one of around 15 donated so far by World Dance for Humanity in Santa Barbara. The non-profit has been fund-raising to help those impacted by the war there since is began.

"We were focusing on food and solar lamps and warm blankets. But they said what we all really need is a Christmas tree," said Janet Reineck, Executive Director of World Dance for Humanity.

She says the Christmas trees mean a lot to those impacted by the war there.

"It's much more than the American Christmas tree. It's a beacon of light in the middle of winter now in the middle of war. The ornaments that go on the tree represent people's wishes for the new year. And it is really a symbol of light and hope," she said.

The trees cost around $100, said Reineck, and she's hoping more can be delivered in time for Christmas.