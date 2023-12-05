2023
An inspirational and inclusive way to celebrate the Holidays in Santa Barbara

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published December 5, 2023 at 4:39 PM PST

Grace Fisher’s Winter Music Showcase brings awareness and critical funds to bring the arts to people with disabilities.

With a diverse line up of local talent, the show is more than festive fun – it also raises money to bring adaptive art, music and dance programs to children and young adults with disabilities.

"It's really important to normalize the idea of disability because we're all lot more similar that we may be on the outside," said Grace Fisher.

It’s something she knows about first hand - she contracted a virus in High School which left her paralyzed from the neck down.

"The arts really played a huge part in my recovery and just state of mind and really gave me a newfound love of life in spite of my continuing disability," said Fisher.

Grace Fisher’s Winter Music Showcase takes place on Sunday December 10 at the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara. Tickets can be purchased online here.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
