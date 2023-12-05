An inspirational and inclusive way to celebrate the Holidays in Santa Barbara

With a diverse line up of local talent, the show is more than festive fun – it also raises money to bring adaptive art, music and dance programs to children and young adults with disabilities.

"It's really important to normalize the idea of disability because we're all lot more similar that we may be on the outside," said Grace Fisher.

It’s something she knows about first hand - she contracted a virus in High School which left her paralyzed from the neck down.

"The arts really played a huge part in my recovery and just state of mind and really gave me a newfound love of life in spite of my continuing disability," said Fisher.

Grace Fisher’s Winter Music Showcase takes place on Sunday December 10 at the Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara. Tickets can be purchased online here.