2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Up, up and away? SpaceX has weekend rocket launch planned for Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 17, 2023 at 2:21 PM PST
SpaceX launched a rocket carrying 52 communications satellites into orbit from the Central Coast Friday afternoon.
SpaceX
A SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Launch set for 10:55 p.m. Saturday from Vandenberg Space Force Base

A rocket is set to carry a payload of more than 20 communications satellites into orbit from the Central Coast this weekend.

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:55 Saturday night. If needed, there are backup launch windows until 2:52 Sunday morning.

The payload is 22 Starlink satellites. They are part of a growing global network of satellites in low earth orbit intended to provide internet service to underserved parts of the world.

It's the 15th flight for the reusable first stage booster. After helping to boost the satellites into orbit, the booster will land on a barge in the Pacific Ocean.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsspaceX
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco