Up, up and away? SpaceX has weekend rocket launch planned for Central Coast

A rocket is set to carry a payload of more than 20 communications satellites into orbit from the Central Coast this weekend.

SpaceX is planning to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:55 Saturday night. If needed, there are backup launch windows until 2:52 Sunday morning.

The payload is 22 Starlink satellites. They are part of a growing global network of satellites in low earth orbit intended to provide internet service to underserved parts of the world.

It's the 15th flight for the reusable first stage booster. After helping to boost the satellites into orbit, the booster will land on a barge in the Pacific Ocean.