California Coast News

Innovative reuse of commercial space aims to help solve Santa Barbara's affordable housing crisis

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 17, 2023 at 2:40 PM PST

14 below market rate residential studio apartments have been adapted from a downtown commercial building to provide workforce housing.

It’s a way to reuse empty commercial space in downtown Santa Barbara, to address the need for affordable housing.

The 14 new apartments opened on Friday.

Rob Fredericks, the CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara, says addressing the need for affordable housing benefits everyone in the community.

"Housing in Santa Barbara is really costly. It's one of the least affordable places actually in the world, said Fredricks.

"We're losing workforce to other communities because of that. So creating workforce housing in the downtown corridor is something that's very rare. And we've been able to do this and show it off as a model," he told KCLU.

Over 100 applications have been received and new residents will be moving into their studios in December.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
