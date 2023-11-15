2023
Man arrested after house fire in Ventura County called suspicious

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 15, 2023 at 12:31 AM PST
Ventura County Fire Department

Ojai house fire gutted by blaze.

There’s been an arrest in connect with what investigators are now calling a suspicious house fire in Ventura County.

Firefighters were called to the 3900 black of Grand Avenue in Ojai Monday night, by reports of a house fire. They found flames, and smoke pouring from a home.

The structure was gutted by the blaze. Fire investigators say someone was inside the house at the time of the blaze, but they escaped unhurt.

Fire investigators still haven’t determined the cause of the blaze. But, they say there was enough evidence to arrest a man who lived in the home for recklessly causing a fire to an inhabited structure. Devin Oatway was also arrested for elder abuse.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
