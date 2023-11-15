Man arrested after house fire in Ventura County called suspicious

There’s been an arrest in connect with what investigators are now calling a suspicious house fire in Ventura County.

Firefighters were called to the 3900 black of Grand Avenue in Ojai Monday night, by reports of a house fire. They found flames, and smoke pouring from a home.

The structure was gutted by the blaze. Fire investigators say someone was inside the house at the time of the blaze, but they escaped unhurt.

Fire investigators still haven’t determined the cause of the blaze. But, they say there was enough evidence to arrest a man who lived in the home for recklessly causing a fire to an inhabited structure. Devin Oatway was also arrested for elder abuse.