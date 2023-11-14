The annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial added a new name to the roll call of the fallen

A traditional three rings of the bell…marks the addition of Ventura City Firefighter Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle to the remembrance roll call.

Clapsaddle passed away in August last year, aged 59.

"Tragedy struck 15 months ago. My husband Matthew, had a massive heart attack on our 25th year anniversary," said his widow, Jennifer.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Ventura City Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle's name was added to the memorial

She spoke about the toll that being a firefighter takes.

"Along with all the amazing time came shifts that felt like they would never end. Loneliness for myself and our son. And when we expected Matt to come home, only to be told that Matt would be staying yet another day at work in Ventura."

His name is added to the 7-foot granite statue and memorial wall, which now has 52 names engraved.