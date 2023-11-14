2023
California Coast News

The annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial added a new name to the roll call of the fallen

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published November 14, 2023 at 4:54 PM PST
The annual Fallen Firefigher Memorial rembrance took place on Tuesday
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
The annual Fallen Firefigher Memorial rembrance took place on Tuesday

It’s an opportunity to pay tribute to our firefighters.

A traditional three rings of the bell…marks the addition of Ventura City Firefighter Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle to the remembrance roll call.

Clapsaddle passed away in August last year, aged 59.

"Tragedy struck 15 months ago. My husband Matthew, had a massive heart attack on our 25th year anniversary," said his widow, Jennifer.

Ventura City Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle's name was added to the memorial
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Ventura City Firefighter-Paramedic Matthew Clapsaddle's name was added to the memorial

She spoke about the toll that being a firefighter takes.

"Along with all the amazing time came shifts that felt like they would never end. Loneliness for myself and our son. And when we expected Matt to come home, only to be told that Matt would be staying yet another day at work in Ventura."

His name is added to the 7-foot granite statue and memorial wall, which now has 52 names engraved.

Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
