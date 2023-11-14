It's coming! Meteorologists say rain is on the way for the Tri-Counties

You wouldn’t know it by Tuesday's weather, but rain is on the way for the Tri-Counties.

It’s expected to come in two parts. We’ll see a quarter to a half inch of rain Wednesday, with up to an inch possible in some mountain areas. There will be a bit of a break Thursday, with just some slight showers.

The latest tracking now shows the second, more powerful part of the storm coming late Friday into Saturday. One to three inches of rain is possible.

There’s also the potential for thunderstorms in some of our mountain areas. At this point, no warnings or watches have been issued for flooding in the region.