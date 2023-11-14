2023
California Coast News

It's coming! Meteorologists say rain is on the way for the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 14, 2023 at 3:04 PM PST
Parts of the Tri-Counties got around three inches of rain from the first big storm of the season.
Light rainfall expected Wednesday, with heavier rain possible Friday into Saturday.

You wouldn’t know it by Tuesday's weather, but rain is on the way for the Tri-Counties.

 It’s expected to come in two parts. We’ll see a quarter to a half inch of rain Wednesday, with up to an inch possible in some mountain areas. There will be a bit of a break Thursday, with just some slight showers.

The latest tracking now shows the second, more powerful part of the storm coming late Friday into Saturday. One to three inches of rain is possible.

There’s also the potential for thunderstorms in some of our mountain areas. At this point, no warnings or watches have been issued for flooding in the region.
