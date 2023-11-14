An innovative new facility in Santa Barbara County is putting old EV batteries to good use

When batteries from Electric vehicles come to the end of their useable life in cars…what do you do with them? Dispose of them? Recycle? No, says the CEO of B2U Storage Solutions, Freeman Hall. They can be used to help our power grid.

"It turns out that a lot of those batteries, when they're not suitable on wheels anymore, still have residual value in a less demanding use case," said Hall.

A new storage site in New Cuyama opens this week, and Hall says it can power hundreds of homes with clean energy.

"You can take the batteries and deploy them with the right technology in stationary storage, so this might be enough for 300 to 500 homes could be powered from this system," he told KCLU.

B2U deploys the EV battery packs in plug and play fashion, and the Cuyama hybrid storage facility is interconnected to the Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) distribution system.