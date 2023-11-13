Biggest storm of the season could hit the Tri-Counties this week

A major storm appears to be on track to hit the Tri-Counties this week,

The system could bring one to three inches of rain to the region. Rain is possible from Wednesday into Saturday.

At this point, there are no watches or warnings, but we could see some as the storm system approaches. National Weather Service meteorologists caution that we could see some localized flooding in recent burn scar areas, as well as some street flooding.

The heaviest rainfall is expected north of Point Conception.