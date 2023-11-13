2023
California Coast News

Biggest storm of the season could hit the Tri-Counties this week

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 13, 2023 at 4:22 PM PST
Weekend rain concerns prompt postponement of holiday parade in Goleta.
KEYT
1-3" of rain predicted between Wednesday and Saturday.

A major storm appears to be on track to hit the Tri-Counties this week,

The system could bring one to three inches of rain to the region. Rain is possible from Wednesday into Saturday.

At this point, there are no watches or warnings, but we could see some as the storm system approaches. National Weather Service meteorologists caution that we could see some localized flooding in recent burn scar areas, as well as some street flooding.

The heaviest rainfall is expected north of Point Conception.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
