Firefighters getting upper hand on 200 acre plus brush fire on Central Coast

Firefighters are moving into mopup mode on a 200 acre plus brush fire on the Central Coast.

The blaze started Thursday afternoon between Gaviota and Lompoc, off of Highway 1 in northern Santa Barbara County.

It’s in a hilly, undeveloped area, so no homes were threatened. Air tankers and helicopters were used Thursday to stop the spread of the blaze.

About 100 firefighters were still fighting the blaze Friday, which is at 20% containment. There’s no word on what started the fire.