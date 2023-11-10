2023
California Coast News

Firefighters getting upper hand on 200 acre plus brush fire on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 10, 2023 at 4:13 PM PST
A brush fire that's burned more than 200 acres of land in northern Santa Barbara County is now up to 20% containment.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
No structures threatened by blaze northwest of Gaviota.

Firefighters are moving into mopup mode on a 200 acre plus brush fire on the Central Coast.

The blaze started Thursday afternoon between Gaviota and Lompoc, off of Highway 1 in northern Santa Barbara County.

It’s in a hilly, undeveloped area, so no homes were threatened. Air tankers and helicopters were used Thursday to stop the spread of the blaze.

About 100 firefighters were still fighting the blaze Friday, which is at 20% containment. There’s no word on what started the fire.
