California Coast News

Unplugged? Santa Ana wind event could mean some public safety power shutoffs for parts of the Tri-Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published November 8, 2023 at 3:01 PM PST
Clint Patterson
/
Unsplash

30-50 miles an hour winds predicted for parts of region into Thursday night, leading to increased wildfire danger.

Strong wind could prompt some Public Safety Power Shutoffs in parts of the Tri-Counties.

Ventura County could see some of the most powerful winds as part of what's being called a moderate Santa Ana event. Wind in the 30-50 mile an hour range is possible.

Southern California Edison has notified more than 16,000 customers in Ventura County that they could be impacted by precautionary shutoffs intended to prevent wildfires.

There is a Red Flag Warning for elevated brush fire danger from 3 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday for Ventura County's mountain, foothill, and valley areas. The wind is expected to ease Thursday night. Next week, we could see the first big storm of the season, with early forecast models showing more than two inches of rain possible.
