California Coast News

The first movie filmed in Ventura County is being screened…at the location it was filmed!

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 27, 2023 at 2:52 PM PDT
Ramona was the first movie filmed in Ventura County, in 1910.
Rancho Camulos Museum
It’s a chance to walk in the footsteps of history.

The 1910 movie Ramona explored racial injustice to native Americans and stars Mary Pickford.

"It's a D.W. Griffith film, 18 minutes long - classic silent film being shown at the Rancho Camulos Museum in Ventura County where it was filmed," explained Maria Christopher from the Museum.

She said it's a fitting way to celebrate the county's 150th anniversary.

"We will be talking about how the movie was made and why the movie was made and why it was made at Camulos. We will then do a guided walking tour of the 1910 movie set."

The Ramona programstarts at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, 28 October.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
