The first movie filmed in Ventura County is being screened…at the location it was filmed!

The 1910 movie Ramona explored racial injustice to native Americans and stars Mary Pickford.

"It's a D.W. Griffith film, 18 minutes long - classic silent film being shown at the Rancho Camulos Museum in Ventura County where it was filmed," explained Maria Christopher from the Museum.

She said it's a fitting way to celebrate the county's 150th anniversary.

"We will be talking about how the movie was made and why the movie was made and why it was made at Camulos. We will then do a guided walking tour of the 1910 movie set."

The Ramona programstarts at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, 28 October.