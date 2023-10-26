Ventura County non-profit sending care packages to deployed military needs a bit of a boost

We all appreciate our home comforts, but even more for active members of the military who are deployed overseas over the holidays. That's where nonprofit, For The Troops, in Simi Valley, come in - by sending thousands of boxes called We Care Packages.

"Members of the military often go without items that we would consider essential here. A toothbrush, as an example," said Blair Allan from Al Lagos Wines, who are organizing collections of donations from around the region.

He says they need a boost to be able to meet their distribution goals.

For The troops, Simi Valley We Care boxes are packed in Simi Valley by For The Troops

"Every square millimeter in that box is completely jammed full so that we get as much as we can to each member of the military, including a thank you note for their service," said Allan.

Donation boxes are placed at local businesses and libraries and more.