California Coast News

Ventura County non-profit sending care packages to deployed military needs a bit of a boost

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 26, 2023 at 9:32 AM PDT
Troops receiving We Care packages from For The Troops, Simi Valley
For The Troops, Simi Valley
Troops receiving We Care packages from For The Troops, Simi Valley

It’s a way to let deployed troops overseas know their service is appreciated.

We all appreciate our home comforts, but even more for active members of the military who are deployed overseas over the holidays. That's where nonprofit, For The Troops, in Simi Valley, come in - by sending thousands of boxes called We Care Packages.

"Members of the military often go without items that we would consider essential here. A toothbrush, as an example," said Blair Allan from Al Lagos Wines, who are organizing collections of donations from around the region.

He says they need a boost to be able to meet their distribution goals.

We Care boxes are packed in Simi Valley by For The Troops
For The troops, Simi Valley
We Care boxes are packed in Simi Valley by For The Troops

"Every square millimeter in that box is completely jammed full so that we get as much as we can to each member of the military, including a thank you note for their service," said Allan.

Donation boxes are placed at local businesses and libraries and more.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
