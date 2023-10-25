2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

What turtles can teach us about time

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 25, 2023 at 9:47 PM PDT
Sy Montgomery and illustrator Matt Patterson have written a book about turtles
Sy Montgomery and illustrator Matt Patterson have written a book about turtles

They have roamed the planet for around 200 million years – and turtles are the inspiration for one author who is sharing her passion for the creatures, in Santa Barbara.

Turtles are known to be slow and long lived.

"Some of them have shells that glow in the dark. Some of them have necks that are longer than their heads. Some of them can pee through their mouths. Some of them can climb into trees where they're found sleeping up there. And some of them during the winter breathe through their butts!" said naturalist and author Sy Montgomery, whose new book Of Time and Turtles, Mending the World Shell By Shattered Shell, inspired her to realize we could all slow down and slip into 'turtle time'.

"Who better to accompany me on an investigation of time than these ancient creatures who arose with the dinosaurs and are with us still and personify patience?" said Montgomery.

She will be talking at the Santa Barbara Zoo on October the 26th. It's free, but reservations are required.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday