What turtles can teach us about time

Turtles are known to be slow and long lived.

"Some of them have shells that glow in the dark. Some of them have necks that are longer than their heads. Some of them can pee through their mouths. Some of them can climb into trees where they're found sleeping up there. And some of them during the winter breathe through their butts!" said naturalist and author Sy Montgomery, whose new book Of Time and Turtles, Mending the World Shell By Shattered Shell, inspired her to realize we could all slow down and slip into 'turtle time'.

"Who better to accompany me on an investigation of time than these ancient creatures who arose with the dinosaurs and are with us still and personify patience?" said Montgomery.

She will be talking at the Santa Barbara Zoo on October the 26th. It's free, but reservations are required.