Why are 100 dancing zombies putting on a 'spooktacular' show in Santa Barbara?

Michael Jackson’s Thriller is one of the most iconic music videos of all time – with zombies performing dance moves that have since taken on a life and momentum of their own.

"We get dressed up as ghouls or zombies or whatever people like, and we dance around town," explained Janet Reineck from non-profit World Dance for Humanity in Santa Barbara.

She is hosting the event in the city and says they’re expecting over 100 Thriller dancers at the Sunken Gardens as part of a worldwide fundraising event.

"From Algeria to Austria and Brazil...our dancers are all ages, all backgrounds," she said. "It's a really spectacular experience...Spooktacular experience!"

It’s all for a good cause – raising money for the Boys and Girls Club and for aid in Rwanda and Ukraine.

The main event takes place on Saturday the 28th at the Courthouse Sunken Gardens at 2pm.

There are also Thriller flashmobs until October 31.