California Coast News

It's off! SpaceX launches its 75th flight of the year from the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published October 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM PDT
Early Saturday morning flight boosts 21 satellites into orbit.

It was a spectacular early morning sight. SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from the Central Coast Saturday morning, carrying 21 communications satellites into orbit.

The rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:23 a.m. It was the 75th flight of the year for SpaceX.

After the liftoff, the reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast. It was the 16th flight for the booster.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
