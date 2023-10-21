It's off! SpaceX launches its 75th flight of the year from the Central Coast
Early Saturday morning flight boosts 21 satellites into orbit.
It was a spectacular early morning sight. SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from the Central Coast Saturday morning, carrying 21 communications satellites into orbit.
The rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:23 a.m. It was the 75th flight of the year for SpaceX.
After the liftoff, the reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast. It was the 16th flight for the booster.