It's off! SpaceX launches its 75th flight of the year from the Central Coast

It was a spectacular early morning sight. SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from the Central Coast Saturday morning, carrying 21 communications satellites into orbit.

The rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 1:23 a.m. It was the 75th flight of the year for SpaceX.

After the liftoff, the reusable first stage booster landed on a barge off the West Coast. It was the 16th flight for the booster.