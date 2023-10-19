There's an unusual visitor to the Tri-Counties coming by sea

The traditional double hulled canoe from Hawaii called Hōkūleʻa, has been using traditional methods of navigation to make its journey covering around 43,000 nautical miles.

"It's a mast-sailing vessel. We have no engines by in the art of traditional way-finding and navigation, as well as deep sea voyaging," explained Captain Mark Ellis, one of the captains of the Hōkūleʻa.

The traditional double-hulled canoe has been sailing from Southeast Alaska down the Pacific Coast since June, 2023, when the Polynesian Voyaging Society (PVS) launched the Moananuiākea Voyage and began its four-year circumnavigation of the Pacific.

Bryson Hoe This replica of an ancient Polynesian voyaging canoe was built 49 years ago and revitalized voyaging and navigation traditions throughout the Pacific

Bryson Hoe The canoe’s twin hulls allow her to handle large ocean swells and recover easily in the troughs of waves, and her triangular canvas sails can harness winds up to 20 knots

The Moananuiākea Voyage will cover an estimated 43,000 nautical miles, 36 countries and archipelagoes, nearly 100 indigenous territories and more than 300 ports.

He says that the voyage is especially meaningful in the wake of the recent devastation in Maui.

"It's a symbol of hope and of light, and the Hawaiian people in Polynesia and the Pacific and even the world look at Hōkūleʻa as a symbol of that hope and that light that we can do incredible things," he told KCLU.

The Hōkūleʻa will be at Ventura Yacht Club until Tuesday.