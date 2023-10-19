2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

There's an unusual visitor to the Tri-Counties coming by sea

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 19, 2023 at 9:20 AM PDT
A symbol of cultural revival, Hōkūleʻa’s story is being shared on this journey to inspire other indigenous communities
Bryson Hoe
A symbol of cultural revival, Hōkūleʻa’s story is being shared on this journey to inspire other indigenous communities

A double-hulled Polynesian canoe which has been circumnavigating the Pacific, is stopping off in Ventura.

The traditional double hulled canoe from Hawaii called Hōkūleʻa, has been using traditional methods of navigation to make its journey covering around 43,000 nautical miles.

"It's a mast-sailing vessel. We have no engines by in the art of traditional way-finding and navigation, as well as deep sea voyaging," explained Captain Mark Ellis, one of the captains of the Hōkūleʻa.

The traditional double-hulled canoe has been sailing from Southeast Alaska down the Pacific Coast since June, 2023, when the Polynesian Voyaging Society (PVS) launched the Moananuiākea Voyage and began its four-year circumnavigation of the Pacific.

This replica of an ancient Polynesian voyaging canoe was built 49 years ago and revitalized voyaging and navigation traditions throughout the Pacific
Bryson Hoe
This replica of an ancient Polynesian voyaging canoe was built 49 years ago and revitalized voyaging and navigation traditions throughout the Pacific
The canoe’s twin hulls allow her to handle large ocean swells and recover easily in the troughs of waves, and her triangular canvas sails can harness winds up to 20 knots
Bryson Hoe
The canoe’s twin hulls allow her to handle large ocean swells and recover easily in the troughs of waves, and her triangular canvas sails can harness winds up to 20 knots

The Moananuiākea Voyage will cover an estimated 43,000 nautical miles, 36 countries and archipelagoes, nearly 100 indigenous territories and more than 300 ports.

He says that the voyage is especially meaningful in the wake of the recent devastation in Maui.

"It's a symbol of hope and of light, and the Hawaiian people in Polynesia and the Pacific and even the world look at Hōkūleʻa as a symbol of that hope and that light that we can do incredible things," he told KCLU.

The Hōkūleʻa will be at Ventura Yacht Club until Tuesday.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday