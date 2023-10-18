2023
3D printed homes are one of the innovative ideas being looked at in Santa Barbara County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM PDT
A $375,000 grant for a prototype of a 3D printed home in Santa Barbara could provide solutions to low-cost housing
Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County
A $375,000 grant for a prototype of a 3D printed home in Santa Barbara could provide solutions to low-cost housing

It could be a high-tech solution to the need for affordable housing in the region.

A prototype single family home constructed with innovative 3D printing technology is one of seven state funded projects in Santa Barbara County.

Jennifer McGovern, the President and CEO of the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County explained how it's made.

"It's a very modest size robot. And then it's programed with the working drawings for the home. There'll be a conventional foundation poured, and then once that's there, they set it up and they print the walls within a very short time," she said.

McGovern said the time saved is cost efficient and they're looking at the idea as a solution for climate friendly, affordable housing in the area.

"We think our home could probably have the walls printed in about two days," she said.

The $375,000 grant will fund the project as part of a bigger grant of around $5.3 million for regional projects.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
