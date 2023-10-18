3D printed homes are one of the innovative ideas being looked at in Santa Barbara County

A prototype single family home constructed with innovative 3D printing technology is one of seven state funded projects in Santa Barbara County.

Jennifer McGovern, the President and CEO of the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County explained how it's made.

"It's a very modest size robot. And then it's programed with the working drawings for the home. There'll be a conventional foundation poured, and then once that's there, they set it up and they print the walls within a very short time," she said.

McGovern said the time saved is cost efficient and they're looking at the idea as a solution for climate friendly, affordable housing in the area.

"We think our home could probably have the walls printed in about two days," she said.

The $375,000 grant will fund the project as part of a bigger grant of around $5.3 million for regional projects.