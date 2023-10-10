Free personalized disaster preparedness booklets for some local communities

Residents of Moorpark, Thousand Oaks in Simi Valley, will receive an emergency preparedness booklet in the mail.

It combines a bunch of information from different resources, like FEMA, from Ventura County Sheriff's Emergency Services for VCE Alert, and MyShake," said Eileen Connors, the Emergency Services Manager for the City of Simi Valley.

She says being prepared in advance is critical as and when disaster strikes.

"It's a one stop shop. You can tailor this booklet to fit your family and have it available. Everybody in your household can get a copy and carry with them," said Connors.

The program's in alignment with the 2023 Great Shakeout earthquake drill on Thursday, October the 19th.

Emergency Preparedness Resources are also available, including a downloadable Emergency Preparedness Packet on each of the city’s respective emergency management web pages:

