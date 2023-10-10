2023
California Coast News

Free personalized disaster preparedness booklets for some local communities

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 10, 2023 at 6:15 AM PDT
Residents of three Ventura County communities impacted by wildfires and flooding in the past are being targeted in a new disaster preparedness campaign
Ross Stone
/
Unsplash
Residents of three Ventura County communities impacted by wildfires and flooding in the past are being targeted in a new disaster preparedness campaign

New disaster preparedness campaign targets parts of Ventura County previously impacted by wildfires and earthquakes.

Residents of Moorpark, Thousand Oaks in Simi Valley, will receive an emergency preparedness booklet in the mail.

It combines a bunch of information from different resources, like FEMA, from Ventura County Sheriff's Emergency Services for VCE Alert, and MyShake," said Eileen Connors, the Emergency Services Manager for the City of Simi Valley.

She says being prepared in advance is critical as and when disaster strikes.

"It's a one stop shop. You can tailor this booklet to fit your family and have it available. Everybody in your household can get a copy and carry with them," said Connors.

The program's in alignment with the 2023 Great Shakeout earthquake drill on Thursday, October the 19th.

Emergency Preparedness Resources are also available, including a downloadable Emergency Preparedness Packet on each of the city’s respective emergency management web pages:

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
