Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo County prosecutors take on auto parts chain over overcharge claims

You may want to double check your receipt if you’ve been to a major auto parts chain store recently. Prosecutors in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and San Diego Counties are suing the company, saying it has been overcharging customers.

The suit claims that in some cases, Carquest Auto parts has a price for products on its shelves, but then charges customers more at the checkout stand.

In July, county weights and measures inspectors went to 43 company owned store in 20 California counties. Prosecutors say 91% of the Carquest stores failed the inspections, and that nearly one in four items purchased cost more than the advertised price.

The civil suit seeks to force the auto parts company to comply with California consumer protection laws. It also wants the company to pay civil penalties.