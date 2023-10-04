2023
Two community colleges on the Central Coast are partnering up to offer four-year-degrees

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published October 4, 2023 at 6:15 AM PDT
Allan Hancock College
Hancock College in Santa Maria and Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo have partnered to offer two new 4-year degrees

It’s a way to better meet local workforce needs, say Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria and Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo.

Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria and Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo have partnered to offer two new bachelor degrees.

"We spent a lot of time talking about the higher education desert here on the Central Coast. So we're working with Cuesta College to fill a really important need in our community," said Kevin Walthers, the Superintendent and President of Hancock College.

He says having the option to do a four year degree at the community college will transform the lives of students.

"A lot of our students are the children of farmworkers and laborers, and they're expected to, you know, help with sibling care...they're expected to contribute to the family income," he explained.

"So the idea that we could offer these specialized degrees that are really just designed for our community, we think could be transformational."

