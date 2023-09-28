2023
Make lemonade! A Central Coast festival this weekend is celebrating lemons

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 28, 2023 at 6:15 AM PDT
Kids Zone area at the Goleta Lemon Festival
Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce
Kids Zone area at the Goleta Lemon Festival

The Goleta Lemon festival returns this weekend for the 30th year.

"Goleta actually was one of the first areas of commercial plantings of lemon trees. So the Goleta Lemon Festival celebrates this rich history and its role in harvesting the lemons in that area," explained Mary-Lynn Harms-Romo from Santa Barbara, South Coast Chamber of Commerce.

She says although the festival has its roots in the agricultural history of the area, there's a lot more to it than just sipping lemonade.

"We have some really great other activities. The festival has grown so much over the last 30 years. One thing that was added about 16 years ago is the Goleta Fall classic car show, and that will happen again on Saturday only. This year we have over 80 cars coming," said Harms-Romo.

Goleta Lemon Festival runs Saturday and Sunday at Girsh Park.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday