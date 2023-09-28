Make lemonade! A Central Coast festival this weekend is celebrating lemons

"Goleta actually was one of the first areas of commercial plantings of lemon trees. So the Goleta Lemon Festival celebrates this rich history and its role in harvesting the lemons in that area," explained Mary-Lynn Harms-Romo from Santa Barbara, South Coast Chamber of Commerce.

She says although the festival has its roots in the agricultural history of the area, there's a lot more to it than just sipping lemonade.

"We have some really great other activities. The festival has grown so much over the last 30 years. One thing that was added about 16 years ago is the Goleta Fall classic car show, and that will happen again on Saturday only. This year we have over 80 cars coming," said Harms-Romo.

Goleta Lemon Festival runs Saturday and Sunday at Girsh Park.