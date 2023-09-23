2023
California Coast News

Organized retail theft ring hits high end Ventura County store

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 23, 2023
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Ring grabs purses, other items from Gucci store.

A Ventura County store is the latest target of an organized theft ring, with a half dozen people stealing purses, and other high end items.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies say it happened Friday night, at the Camarillo Premium Factory Outlets.

Detectives say five men, and a woman went into the Gucci Factory Outlet Store just before 8 p.m., grabbed purses and other expensive items, and fled before they could be caught.

No one was hurt.

