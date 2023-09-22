2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Labor rights should form a part of basic education says one of the State's top labor officials

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 22, 2023 at 6:15 AM PDT
California Labor Commissioner Lilia Garcia-Brower paid a visit to Cal State Channel Islands on Thursday
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
California Labor Commissioner Lilia Garcia-Brower paid a visit to Cal State Channel Islands on Thursday

Lilia Garcia-Brower, California's Labor Commissioner, made the remarks during a visit to Ventura County on Thursday.

Workers rights should be part of our basic education, said Lilia Garcia-Brower, the State's Labor Commissioner - who oversees the primary law enforcement agency for workplace protections.

"It is important for every working person to understand what their workplace rights are. So that's something that I actually think should be taught in the high schools," said Garcia-Brower.

She made the remarks to KCLU during a visit to Cal State Channel Islands on Thursday, where she spoke to students.

Garcia-Brower said many going into the workforce don't know their rights.

"There's a lot of moving pieces at the workplace and then life happens. And what happens is adults move down the road and used to get overwhelmed with child care issues or with health care issues or financial issues. And you don't have the time to stop and learn about something and learn about a process," said Garcia-Brower.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday