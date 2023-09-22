Labor rights should form a part of basic education says one of the State's top labor officials

Workers rights should be part of our basic education, said Lilia Garcia-Brower, the State's Labor Commissioner - who oversees the primary law enforcement agency for workplace protections.

"It is important for every working person to understand what their workplace rights are. So that's something that I actually think should be taught in the high schools," said Garcia-Brower.

She made the remarks to KCLU during a visit to Cal State Channel Islands on Thursday, where she spoke to students.

Garcia-Brower said many going into the workforce don't know their rights.

"There's a lot of moving pieces at the workplace and then life happens. And what happens is adults move down the road and used to get overwhelmed with child care issues or with health care issues or financial issues. And you don't have the time to stop and learn about something and learn about a process," said Garcia-Brower.

