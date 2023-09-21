Check him out! $10,000 prize winner from Ventura County
You’ve probably seen those commercials for years for the Publishers Clearing House Prize draws - well, a big winner on Wednesday was from Simi Valley!
Standing outside their Simi Valley home, the resident has no idea that the person knocking on his door will be bearing a prize winning check from Publishers Clearing House for $10,000.
Zenen Robles says the prize money couldn't have come at a better time and will enable him to clear some debts and buy food for his family.
"We have hardly any food for a week, so this will help a lot," he told KCLU.