Check him out! $10,000 prize winner from Ventura County

Standing outside their Simi Valley home, the resident has no idea that the person knocking on his door will be bearing a prize winning check from Publishers Clearing House for $10,000.

Zenen Robles says the prize money couldn't have come at a better time and will enable him to clear some debts and buy food for his family.

"We have hardly any food for a week, so this will help a lot," he told KCLU.