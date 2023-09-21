2023
Check him out! $10,000 prize winner from Ventura County

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 21, 2023 at 6:15 AM PDT
Zenen Robles from Simi Valley was surprised with a $10,000 prize on Wednesday
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Zenen Robles from Simi Valley was surprised with a $10,000 prize on Wednesday

You’ve probably seen those commercials for years for the Publishers Clearing House Prize draws - well, a big winner on Wednesday was from Simi Valley!

Standing outside their Simi Valley home, the resident has no idea that the person knocking on his door will be bearing a prize winning check from Publishers Clearing House for $10,000.

Zenen Robles says the prize money couldn't have come at a better time and will enable him to clear some debts and buy food for his family.

"We have hardly any food for a week, so this will help a lot," he told KCLU.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday