The chance to experience an electric vehicle, for free
The state of California is moving towards all new vehicles being zero emission by the year 2035.
What questions do you have about electric cars? The EV 101 webinar is just one of the events looking to provide answers, this National Drive Electric Week.
"We'll be describing the benefits of electric vehicles over gas powered cars, slamming the complexities of easy charging and breaking down incentives and rebates that are available to help make the purchasing process more affordable," explained Sean McArthur, the Energy and Transportation Associate at The Community Environmental Council in Santa Barbara. There's a series of free community events across the region, including the webinar and opportunities to test drive an electric vehicle.
"A ride or a drive of these vehicles is a game changer for a lot of people for making that switch," said McArthur.
The Webinar: Breaking Up With Fossil Fuels, Electric Vehicles Are For Everyone (EV101) is on September 21, from 12:00 to 1:15 p.m. Details & registration here: https://cecsb.org/events/electric-vehicles-evs-are-for-everyone-vehculos-elctricos-ve-para-todos
There are more events throughout National Drive Electric Week, including:
EV SHOWCASE AT DOWNTOWN FRIDAYS SANTA MARIA
September 22, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Town Center West Parking Lot, Santa Maria
ELECTRIFY YOUR LIFE EXPO & EV SHOWCASE
Sep 28, from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m.
SLO Library Conference Room (995 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo)
SLO EV RIDE & DRIVE
Sep 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Prefumo Creek Commons (11970 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo)
THE PORT OF HUENEME BANANA FESTIVAL
Sep 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The Port of Hueneme, (105 E Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme)
VENTURA COUNTY EV SHOWCASE
Oct 01, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Ventura Harbor (1591 Spinnaker Drive, Main Lawn, Ventura)