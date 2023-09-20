2023
California Coast News

The chance to experience an electric vehicle, for free

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 20, 2023 at 6:15 AM PDT
Chuttersnap
/
Unsplash
CEC kicks off National Drive Electric Week on September 21 with its annual EV101 webinar

The state of California is moving towards all new vehicles being zero emission by the year 2035.

What questions do you have about electric cars? The EV 101 webinar is just one of the events looking to provide answers, this National Drive Electric Week.

"We'll be describing the benefits of electric vehicles over gas powered cars, slamming the complexities of easy charging and breaking down incentives and rebates that are available to help make the purchasing process more affordable," explained Sean McArthur, the Energy and Transportation Associate at The Community Environmental Council in Santa Barbara. There's a series of free community events across the region, including the webinar and opportunities to test drive an electric vehicle.

"A ride or a drive of these vehicles is a game changer for a lot of people for making that switch," said McArthur.

The Webinar: Breaking Up With Fossil Fuels, Electric Vehicles Are For Everyone (EV101) is on September 21, from 12:00 to 1:15 p.m. Details & registration here: https://cecsb.org/events/electric-vehicles-evs-are-for-everyone-vehculos-elctricos-ve-para-todos

There are more events throughout National Drive Electric Week, including:

EV SHOWCASE AT DOWNTOWN FRIDAYS  SANTA MARIA

September 22, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Town Center West Parking Lot, Santa Maria

ELECTRIFY YOUR LIFE EXPO & EV SHOWCASE

Sep 28, from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m.

SLO Library Conference Room (995 Palm Street, San Luis Obispo)

SLO EV RIDE & DRIVE

Sep 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Prefumo Creek Commons (11970 Los Osos Valley Road, San Luis Obispo)

THE PORT OF HUENEME BANANA FESTIVAL

Sep 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The Port of Hueneme, (105 E Port Hueneme Road, Port Hueneme)

VENTURA COUNTY EV SHOWCASE

Oct 01, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Ventura Harbor (1591 Spinnaker Drive, Main Lawn, Ventura)

Caroline Feraday
