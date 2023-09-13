2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

A free appointment on the Central Coast this weekend could save your life

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published September 13, 2023 at 11:48 AM PDT
A diagnosed melanoma case.
Carl Washington, Mona Saraiya
/
Emory University School of Medicine
A diagnosed melanoma case.

The Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria is offering free skin cancer screenings this Saturday to people who are uninsured, or underinsured.

It's a few minutes which could save your life.

Skin Cancer is the leading form of cancer in America. More than 9500 people are diagnosed with it every day.

A Central Coast cancer center is offering free skin cancer screening this weekend for people who are uninsured, or underinsured.

"Skin Cancer can be deadly, so what we want to do is early detection," said Cynthia Maldonado, who is the Outreach and Registry Supervisor at Dignity Health's Mission Hope Cancer Center, in Santa Maria.

"It's important because we are out here living at the beach," Maldonado said.

The screenings at the Center this Saturday are free to those who are uninsured, or underinsured. You need to make an appointment.

But, Maldonado says that appointment could be a life-saving one.

You can make an appointment by calling 805-219-4673.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsskin cancersanta maria
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco