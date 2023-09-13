A free appointment on the Central Coast this weekend could save your life

It's a few minutes which could save your life.

Skin Cancer is the leading form of cancer in America. More than 9500 people are diagnosed with it every day.

A Central Coast cancer center is offering free skin cancer screening this weekend for people who are uninsured, or underinsured.

"Skin Cancer can be deadly, so what we want to do is early detection," said Cynthia Maldonado, who is the Outreach and Registry Supervisor at Dignity Health's Mission Hope Cancer Center, in Santa Maria.

"It's important because we are out here living at the beach," Maldonado said.

The screenings at the Center this Saturday are free to those who are uninsured, or underinsured. You need to make an appointment.

But, Maldonado says that appointment could be a life-saving one.

You can make an appointment by calling 805-219-4673.

