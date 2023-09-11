2023
California Coast News

Volunteers are needed to help plant 100 trees in Goleta

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 11, 2023 at 3:56 PM PDT
New trees are being planted on Saturday at Stow Grove Park in Goleta
City of Goleta
New trees are being planted on Saturday at Stow Grove Park in Goleta

It may sound a lot, but – as they say – many hands make light work!

Do you dig trees? That’s the question from Goleta City Parks and Open Space Manager George Thomson…and he means it literally.

"Whether you're young or old or somewhere in-between, come out and get your hands dirty and learn how to plant a tree," said Thomson.

Over 100 trees are being planted on Saturday morning at Stow Park as the City hope to restore the park’s former glory.

Thomson points out that the trees could provide a lasting legacy in the city.

"It could potentially last thousands of years," he said.

City of Goleta

Throughout the drought over the last 15 years, the redwoods haven't been doing too well...this is the final stage of restoring the grove," he explained.

The city will provide all tools, materials, and knowledge necessary to successfully plant a tree. All you need is sunscreen, a hat, comfortable boots, and work gloves.

If you are interested in volunteering, please RSVP by sending an email to parksopenspace@cityofgoleta.org or calling 805-562-5509.

Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 7 Golden Mike Awards, 4 Los Angeles Press Club Awards and 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for ten years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
