California Coast News

From beachcombing to beautiful! A unique South Coast festival celebrating sea glass

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 7, 2023 at 9:35 AM PDT
The Sea Glass Festival runs Saturday and Sunday in Santa Barbara
The Sea Glass Festival is coming to Santa Barbara on Saturday and Sunday.

More than 40 jewelers and artisans will be offering their unique creations, made from the objects found while beach-combing.

"it could be a broken bottle, it could something as interesting as a part of a ship...you can find marbles as well, that have been tossed and tossed and tossed in the sea," explained Karen Clark, the Art Director of the Sea Glass Festival – which is the only one of its kind in Southern California.

Clark said it’s not just glass that gets the artists’ creative juices flowing.

"There are artists that take other kinds of things that wash up on the beach like drift wood, and heart stones. Personally, I do seaweed art so I look for seaweed that washes up and I do art with the seaweed.

The SeaGlass Festival runs 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The venue is the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613, located at 150 N. Kellogg Ave. in Santa Barbara.

Admission is $7 for adults and free for those under 12 years old. Two-day passes are $12. Parking is free.

Learn more at: https://www.santabarbaraseaglassandoceanartsfestival.com/

