California Coast News

The piece of local history lost to wildfire that a musical night out is helping to rebuild

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published September 5, 2023 at 6:15 AM PDT
Santa Monica Mountain Fund
The concert at the Peter Strauss Ranch is to raise funds to rebuild the ranch house and other projects

The historic Peter Strauss Ranch House in the Santa Monica Mountains burned down in the Woolsey Fire five years ago.

The ranch house may have burned down but the famous stage – where country legends Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson performed in the 1950s - remains and will host singer/songwriter Taylor Goldsmith of the band Dawes for a fundraiser.

The venue is being used for a small concert to raise support to rebuild the ranch house, explained Deanna Armbruster from The Santa Monica Mountain Fund – who are putting on the fundraiser.

Armbruster explained the Fund also supports programs to bring young people to the area on field trips, some of whom don't get to experience much of nature and the outdoors, as well as programs to support pollinators and more.

A Night with Taylor Goldsmith is on September 9th at the Peter Strauss Ranch in Agoura Hills.

