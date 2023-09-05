The piece of local history lost to wildfire that a musical night out is helping to rebuild

The ranch house may have burned down but the famous stage – where country legends Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson performed in the 1950s - remains and will host singer/songwriter Taylor Goldsmith of the band Dawes for a fundraiser.

The venue is being used for a small concert to raise support to rebuild the ranch house, explained Deanna Armbruster from The Santa Monica Mountain Fund – who are putting on the fundraiser.

Armbruster explained the Fund also supports programs to bring young people to the area on field trips, some of whom don't get to experience much of nature and the outdoors, as well as programs to support pollinators and more.

A Night with Taylor Goldsmith is on September 9th at the Peter Strauss Ranch in Agoura Hills.